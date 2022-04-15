Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) to “Buy”

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:EXAI opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. Exscientia has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.62.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exscientia will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at $258,591,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at $112,273,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at $42,131,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation purchased a new position in Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at $31,400,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at $31,402,000. 16.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

