PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) vs. Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ) Critical Comparison

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) and Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PlayAGS and Global Consumer Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PlayAGS $259.70 million 0.86 -$22.57 million ($0.62) -9.76 Global Consumer Acquisition N/A N/A $1.14 million N/A N/A

Global Consumer Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PlayAGS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of PlayAGS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Global Consumer Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of PlayAGS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PlayAGS and Global Consumer Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlayAGS -8.69% -50.11% -3.07% Global Consumer Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PlayAGS and Global Consumer Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PlayAGS 0 1 3 0 2.75 Global Consumer Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

PlayAGS currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 135.54%. Given PlayAGS’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than Global Consumer Acquisition.

Summary

PlayAGS beats Global Consumer Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PlayAGS (Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

About Global Consumer Acquisition (Get Rating)

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

