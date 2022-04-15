Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.13.

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of -0.06. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dynatronics by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

