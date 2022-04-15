Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Fortis stock opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. Fortis has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fortis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fortis by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,268,000 after acquiring an additional 104,672 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Fortis by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Fortis by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

