Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

