JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FROG. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

FROG stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 0.63. JFrog has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $53.51.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $359,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,464. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,748,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,019,000 after buying an additional 142,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JFrog by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,789,000 after purchasing an additional 88,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in JFrog by 1,375.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,199 shares during the last quarter. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,826,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in JFrog by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

