Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST) & Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST) and Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Truett-Hurst and Duckhorn Portfolio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truett-Hurst $6.57 million 0.25 -$1.81 million N/A N/A Duckhorn Portfolio $336.61 million 6.37 $55.96 million $0.48 38.81

Duckhorn Portfolio has higher revenue and earnings than Truett-Hurst.

Profitability

This table compares Truett-Hurst and Duckhorn Portfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truett-Hurst N/A N/A N/A Duckhorn Portfolio 15.28% 7.11% 4.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Truett-Hurst shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Truett-Hurst and Duckhorn Portfolio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truett-Hurst 0 0 0 0 N/A Duckhorn Portfolio 0 1 6 0 2.86

Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus price target of $24.57, suggesting a potential upside of 31.89%. Given Duckhorn Portfolio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Duckhorn Portfolio is more favorable than Truett-Hurst.

Summary

Duckhorn Portfolio beats Truett-Hurst on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Truett-Hurst Company Profile

Truett-Hurst, Inc., together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Truett Hurst, and Svengali brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites. Truett-Hurst, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Healdsburg, California.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers. The company was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Saint Helena, California.

