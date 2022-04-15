Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FUJHY. Bank of America downgraded Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

FUJHY opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.61. Subaru has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 2.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Subaru will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

