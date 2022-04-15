Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Trading Up 4.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $111.00 price target on the stock. Ashland Global traded as high as $103.57 and last traded at $103.25. Approximately 2,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 478,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.58.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Ashland for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 have been going down over the past month. The company’s restructuring actions have provided it with a diverse business portfolio focused on high quality markets and better positioned it for future growth. Its actions to reduce operating costs should also support margins. Ashland is also benefiting from a strong rebound in industrial demand. Moreover, it remains committed to boost its free cash flows and maintain its dividend amid the challenging environment. However, Ashland faces headwinds from higher raw material and energy costs. Raw material supply tightness remains a concern. Logistics and shipping challenges are also affecting the company’s costs. Ashland is facing significant issues in land transportation. Its high debt level is also a matter of concern.”

Get Ashland Global alerts:

ASH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 16.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.19.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

About Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.