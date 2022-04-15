Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.70 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP – Get Rating) has been given a €2.70 ($2.93) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ISP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.10 ($3.37) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.02) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.35 ($2.55) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.25 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €2.90 ($3.15).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.60) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.51).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

