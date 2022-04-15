Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €170.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been given a €170.00 ($184.78) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €187.00 ($203.26) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($184.78) target price on Sixt in a report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($198.91) target price on Sixt in a report on Friday, April 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($129.35) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($161.63) target price on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €162.53 ($176.66).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €126.60 ($137.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24. Sixt has a 52 week low of €103.70 ($112.72) and a 52 week high of €170.30 ($185.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €134.80 and a 200-day moving average of €144.41.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

