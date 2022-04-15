easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 570 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 570 ($7.43) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close.

EZJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.43) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.42) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.42) price objective (down previously from GBX 900 ($11.73)) on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.19) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.24) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 697.93 ($9.09).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 574.20 ($7.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.35 billion and a PE ratio of -3.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 572.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 589.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.27).

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.55) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,967.84). Also, insider Stephen Hester purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,097.73). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

