DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €26.80 by Warburg Research

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) has been given a €26.80 ($29.13) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 86.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DIC. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($20.65) target price on DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($22.28) price objective on DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €19.66 ($21.37).

Shares of ETR:DIC opened at €14.34 ($15.59) on Wednesday. DIC Asset has a 52-week low of €13.06 ($14.20) and a 52-week high of €16.19 ($17.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.86, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.62.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

