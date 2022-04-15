Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) to Hold

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get DS Smith alerts:

DITHF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 450 ($5.86) to GBX 430 ($5.60) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.66) to GBX 570 ($7.43) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DS Smith has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.13.

DITHF opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. DS Smith has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86.

DS Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DS Smith (DITHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.