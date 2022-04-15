Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DBD. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.91.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 46,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 267,166 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,936,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,907,000 after buying an additional 30,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf (Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.