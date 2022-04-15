Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €161.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) has been given a €161.00 ($175.00) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 103.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAE. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($159.78) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($218.48) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.96) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €151.40 ($164.57).

ETR SAE opened at €79.14 ($86.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -18.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €65.40 ($71.09) and a 12 month high of €205.40 ($223.26). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €86.25 and a 200-day moving average of €114.41.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

