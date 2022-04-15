Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €161.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been given a €161.00 ($175.00) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 103.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAE. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($159.78) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($218.48) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.96) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €151.40 ($164.57).

ETR SAE opened at €79.14 ($86.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -18.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €65.40 ($71.09) and a 12 month high of €205.40 ($223.26). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €86.25 and a 200-day moving average of €114.41.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

