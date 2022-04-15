Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €595.00 by Warburg Research

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) received a €595.00 ($646.74) price objective from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($293.48) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($543.48) target price on Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
ETR HYQ opened at €354.00 ($384.78) on Wednesday. Hypoport has a one year low of €324.40 ($352.61) and a one year high of €612.00 ($665.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €362.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €452.03.
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
