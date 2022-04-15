ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 2,050 by UBS Group

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,850 ($50.17) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.16) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($50.17) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($52.78) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,694.64 ($48.14).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASC opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.09) on Wednesday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,506 ($71.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,775.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,223.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67.

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.72), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,804,901.28).

ASOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.