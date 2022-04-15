Zacks Investment Research Lowers DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) to Hold

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of DCC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

OTCMKTS DCCPF opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.47. DCC has a 12-month low of $74.93 and a 12-month high of $87.61.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

