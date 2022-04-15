CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $53.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 157.80%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

