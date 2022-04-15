Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CWAN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.53 million. Research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $157,015.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 442,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,540,881 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. 21.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

