Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $200.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 126.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.86. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,053,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $957,322,000 after acquiring an additional 139,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,885,000 after acquiring an additional 98,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,145,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,460,000 after acquiring an additional 97,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,575,000 after acquiring an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,167,000 after acquiring an additional 558,180 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

