Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 37,207 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 551,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $30.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

