$136.20 Million in Sales Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) will post $136.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.40 million to $136.91 million. Banner reported sales of $141.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $557.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.50 million to $566.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $603.46 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $621.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.64 million. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BANR opened at $55.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average is $37.27. Banner has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

In other Banner news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

