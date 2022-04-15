$1.50 Million in Sales Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. Profound Medical reported sales of $710,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $20.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 million to $37.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $42.77 million, with estimates ranging from $24.70 million to $68.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 446.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

PROF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Profound Medical from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

