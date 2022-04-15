Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Update

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the March 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Urban One stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Urban One has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $130.97 million for the quarter.
About Urban One (Get Rating)
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
