Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Update

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the March 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Urban One stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Urban One has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $130.97 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban One by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Urban One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Urban One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

