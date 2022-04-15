Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Grows By 97.0%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the March 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $14.15.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
