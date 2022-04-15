Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Update

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:MALRY opened at $46.44 on Friday. Mineral Resources has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

