RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “
NASDAQ:RNXT opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. RenovoRx has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $16.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in RenovoRx in the third quarter worth about $368,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RenovoRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
