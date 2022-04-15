Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Short Interest Update

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:ROSS opened at $9.84 on Friday. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Get Ross Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 33.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,533,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 383,003 shares during the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.