Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
REAX stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. Real Brokerage has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.35.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 657.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in Real Brokerage by 48.1% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter.
About Real Brokerage
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.
