Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

REAX stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. Real Brokerage has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Real Brokerage will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 657.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in Real Brokerage by 48.1% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

