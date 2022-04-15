Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBSAA opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

