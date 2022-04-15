nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NDVN opened at $0.13 on Friday. nDivision has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.
nDivision Company Profile (Get Rating)
