ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Up 98.1% in March

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 660,600 shares, a growth of 98.1% from the March 15th total of 333,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,606.0 days.

Shares of ORXCF opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. ORIX has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $22.45.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Company Profile (Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.