UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €12.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($16.85) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.50 ($21.20) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.39) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($22.28) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.30) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.42 ($17.84).

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($13.93) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($19.98).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

