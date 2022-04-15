Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) received a €86.00 ($93.48) price target from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($125.00) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($125.00) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.90 ($74.89) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($119.57) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €67.35 ($73.21) on Wednesday. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €53.45 ($58.10) and a twelve month high of €99.40 ($108.04). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €67.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €76.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 25.28.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

