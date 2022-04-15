Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CTTAY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($147.83) to €110.00 ($119.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. AlphaValue cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($108.70) to €95.00 ($103.26) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($119.57) to €103.00 ($111.96) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($103.26) to €90.00 ($97.83) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.60.

OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

