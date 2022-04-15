Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Coursera (NYSE:COUR) to Hold

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coursera Inc. is an online learning platform. It partners with university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Coursera Inc. is based in Mountain View, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -16.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31. Coursera has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $50.29.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coursera will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $848,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $290,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,372 shares of company stock worth $4,783,444.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,539,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,723,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,901 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Coursera by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,947,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 16,371.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 960,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after acquiring an additional 954,307 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

