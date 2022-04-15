Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.34) to GBX 710 ($9.25) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.42) to GBX 780 ($10.16) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.22) to GBX 832 ($10.84) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.25.

BTDPY stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

