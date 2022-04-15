Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $127.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Shares of BMO opened at $113.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $88.98 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

