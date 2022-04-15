BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Shares of BL stock opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,427 shares of company stock worth $316,003. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $47,343,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 41.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,901,000 after purchasing an additional 384,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 618.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,224,000 after purchasing an additional 218,032 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth approximately $22,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

