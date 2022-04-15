Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 18th (NASDAQ:WWACU)

Worldwide Webb Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:WWACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 18th. Worldwide Webb Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Worldwide Webb Acquisition has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95.

Get Worldwide Webb Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWACU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $902,000.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.