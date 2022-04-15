Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 18th (NASDAQ:FEXDU)

Fintech Ecosystem Development’s (NASDAQ:FEXDU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 18th. Fintech Ecosystem Development had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEXDU opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16. Fintech Ecosystem Development has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the fourth quarter worth about $9,707,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the fourth quarter worth about $4,590,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the fourth quarter worth about $4,590,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the fourth quarter worth about $4,080,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the fourth quarter worth about $4,080,000.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

