CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $9.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. CommScope traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 307440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

In related news, Director Derrick A. Roman acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $43,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 230,330 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 176,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. CommScope’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

