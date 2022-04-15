Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $195.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Skyworks Solutions traded as low as $117.77 and last traded at $118.02, with a volume of 94419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.37.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,100. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,294.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

