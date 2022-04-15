Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

BE stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $52,704.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,277,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,699 shares of company stock worth $3,273,737 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

