Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00. The stock traded as high as C$22.33 and last traded at C$22.28, with a volume of 3674500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.99.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 282,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,600,842.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.00 billion and a PE ratio of 81.67.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.89 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.9590357 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

