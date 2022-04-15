ESGEN Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 18th (NASDAQ:ESACU)

ESGEN Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ESACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 18th. ESGEN Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESACU opened at $10.20 on Friday. ESGEN Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000.

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy and infrastructure sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

