Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00. The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 110359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIREF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51.

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 33.61%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

