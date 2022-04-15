Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 8871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.